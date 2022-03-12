American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,573. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $98.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.31.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

