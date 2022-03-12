American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

