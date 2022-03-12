American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.73.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. 2,536,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.