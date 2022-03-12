American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

