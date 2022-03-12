American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $147,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,018. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.