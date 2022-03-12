American International Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,163 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 51,704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trustmark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Trustmark by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

