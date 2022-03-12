American International Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 665,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Shares of MGY opened at $22.48 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $25.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

