American International Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,172 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

ABR stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.84. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

