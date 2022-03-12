American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.