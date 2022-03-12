American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

AOUT opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 486,908 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 622,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

