American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $228.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

