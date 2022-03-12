Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.07

Shares of Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.07 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.25). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.07. The firm has a market cap of £241.31 million and a P/E ratio of -47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.
Amerisur Resources Company Profile (LON:AMER)
