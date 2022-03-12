AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average is $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.