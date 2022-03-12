Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,123,087 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.71.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

