Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Announces Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,204 shares of company stock worth $2,454,097. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

