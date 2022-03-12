Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Announces Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.
In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,204 shares of company stock worth $2,454,097. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.
