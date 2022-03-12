Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Up 5.7% After Earnings Beat

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.22. Approximately 7,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 356,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $184,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,097. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 349,875 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 243,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.