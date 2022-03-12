Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,211. Amyris has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

