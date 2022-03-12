Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Amyris has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $4,025,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 149,229 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amyris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 372,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amyris by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 111,339 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

