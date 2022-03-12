Analysts Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 74,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $39.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 136,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

