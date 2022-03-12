Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Fiverr International reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. 749,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.86. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.58.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

