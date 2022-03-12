Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to post $140,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $160,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

