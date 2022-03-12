Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Trimble reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Trimble by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Trimble by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Trimble by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

