Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.94 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will announce $32.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $33.48 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $32.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $134.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 billion to $136.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $137.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $140.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 178,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 123,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

