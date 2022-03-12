Analysts Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $1.56. AerCap reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $9.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AerCap.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AerCap by 45.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AerCap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. AerCap has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

