Analysts Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $10.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.45.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
