Analysts Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $10.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.45.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.