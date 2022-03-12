Analysts Expect Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,884. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26. Udemy has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

