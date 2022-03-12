Analysts Set AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) PT at $10.08

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADTH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Genuity Capital started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

AdTheorent stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdTheorent (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

