Analysts Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target at $58.20

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
In related news, Director Ann Sperling bought 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AIRC stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.
Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.