Analysts Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) PT at $347.80

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,615 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 67.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $279.83. The company had a trading volume of 535,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,658. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner has a 1 year low of $179.59 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.