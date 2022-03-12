Analysts Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Target Price at $71.33

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

