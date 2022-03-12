Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Price Target at GBX 349.33

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.58).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 276 ($3.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of MAB stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 222 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,412. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.19. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 191.90 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 336.68 ($4.41).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.