Analysts Set National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Target Price at $63.25

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 397,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.