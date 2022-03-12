Analysts Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $133.86

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.86.
RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,384 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:RPD traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $102.51. 322,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,424. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rapid7 (Get Rating)
Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.
