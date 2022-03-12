Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Price Target at C$4.32

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.32.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

TSE:XBC opened at C$1.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$5.87.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

