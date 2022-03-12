Analyzing Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY – Get Rating) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Datang International Power Generation alerts:

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power 14.80% 10.78% 2.78%

Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $16.80 billion 2.86 $2.49 billion $4.98 19.18

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Datang International Power Generation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Datang International Power Generation and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 0 0 6 0 3.00

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $98.31, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Datang International Power Generation on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datang International Power Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Datang International Power Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datang International Power Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.