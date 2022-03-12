Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.69. Andritz has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ADRZY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andritz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.