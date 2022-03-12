AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 129.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 589,236 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after buying an additional 316,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,998,000 after buying an additional 554,742 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

Shares of AU stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About AngloGold Ashanti (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.