Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of ANIK opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 259,147 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 426,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after acquiring an additional 46,837 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

