Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Update

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, an increase of 6,959.3% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anima from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.40 ($5.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Anima has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

