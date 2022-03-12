ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $293.62 on Friday. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.63 and a 200-day moving average of $361.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ANSYS by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.