Anthony Smith Sells 112,500 Shares of IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) Stock

IODM Limited (ASX:IOD – Get Rating) insider Anthony Smith sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.25), for a total transaction of A$38,250.00 ($27,919.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,249.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19.

IODM Limited provides cloud based software services in Australia. The company develops an automated debtor management solution that provides accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. IODM Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

