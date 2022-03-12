Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950 at Jefferies Financial Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.93) to GBX 1,950 ($25.55) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,280 ($16.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,340 ($17.56) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and issued a $1,059.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,388.78.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

