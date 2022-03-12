AO World (LON:AO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $138.09

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.09 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.15). AO World shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 1,249,950 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AO World from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get AO World alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £431.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.77.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.