Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 9.5% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 27,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 52,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $159.98. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

