AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%.

Shares of AQB opened at $1.52 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 42,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

