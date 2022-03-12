ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$18.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

TSE ARX opened at C$15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.16 and a 1 year high of C$16.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.21.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

