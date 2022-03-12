Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Acquires $134,566.25 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45. Archer Aviation Inc has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 215,524 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51,538 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.