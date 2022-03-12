Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

