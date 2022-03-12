Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

