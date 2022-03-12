Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives C$3.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Laurentian decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:AR traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.50. 1,521,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of C$831.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.79.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

